On Saturday, December 16 at 8:15 PM ET, the Detroit Lions will meet the Denver Broncos at Ford Field. Our computer model predicts that the Lions will win -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Lions rank seventh in scoring offense (26.2 points per game) and 25th in scoring defense (24.2 points allowed per game) this year. The Broncos rank 24th in total yards per game (300.8), but they've been worse defensively, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 377.4 total yards conceded per contest.

Broncos vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Lions by 4) Toss Up (47.5) Lions 26, Broncos 22

Broncos Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

So far this year, five of Denver's 13 games with a set number have hit the over.

Broncos games average 44.3 total points, 3.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Lions are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

So far this season, eight of Detroit's 13 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 1.2 higher than the average total in Lions games this season.

Broncos vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.2 24.2 28.7 22.7 24 25.4 Denver 22.1 23.8 23.3 20.1 20.7 28

