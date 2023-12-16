The Denver Broncos (7-6) will look to upset the Detroit Lions (9-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 48 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Lions' upcoming tilt versus Broncos, check out the column below, where we provide stats to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Broncos vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this year, the Broncos have led in nine games and have been behind in four games.

The Lions have led after the first quarter in eight games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 13 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing six points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

In 13 games this year, the Lions have won the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Broncos' 13 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

In 13 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Broncos have been winning after the first half in eight games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in five games.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Lions have been winning 10 times and have trailed three times.

2nd Half

Out of 13 games this season, the Broncos have lost the second half six times (2-4 in those games) and have won the second half seven times (5-2).

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (3-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (5-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 12.4 points on average in the second half.

