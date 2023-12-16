Should you bet on Bowen Byram to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

In four of 29 games this season, Byram has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Byram has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 25:15 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 3-1

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

