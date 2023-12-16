The Colorado Avalanche (18-9-2) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2) on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ALT2 and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-125) Jets (+105) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have put together a 17-10 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Colorado has a 17-9 record (winning 65.4% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 18 of 29 games this season.

Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Jets Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 104 (3rd) Goals 91 (15th) 87 (13th) Goals Allowed 73 (3rd) 21 (12th) Power Play Goals 15 (23rd) 14 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (21st)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-3-2 overall.

Four of Colorado's last 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Avalanche's 104 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked 13th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 87 total goals (three per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +17.

