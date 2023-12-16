The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon has been vital to Colorado this season, collecting 41 points in 29 games.

Cale Makar is another key contributor for Colorado, with 37 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 29 assists.

Rantanen's total of 37 points is via 14 goals and 23 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-2-1. He has given up 17 goals (2.49 goals against average) and made 194 saves.

Jets Players to Watch

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has collected 20 assists and 11 goals in 28 games. That's good for 31 points.

With 29 total points (1.1 per game), including 17 goals and 12 assists through 26 games, Kyle Connor is key for Winnipeg's offense.

This season, Morrissey has five goals and 19 assists, for a season point total of 24.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has a .909 save percentage (24th in the league), with 179 total saves, while giving up 18 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has put together a 3-3-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Avalanche vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 4th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.25 13th 11th 3 Goals Allowed 2.61 5th 10th 32.2 Shots 30.8 14th 9th 29.5 Shots Allowed 28.9 7th 18th 19.27% Power Play % 16.3% 24th 6th 85.86% Penalty Kill % 75.29% 27th

