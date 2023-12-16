How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having dropped three straight on the road, the Colorado Avalanche play at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
ALT2 and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Jets and the Avalanche take the ice.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info
Jets vs Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
Jets vs Avalanche Prediction
Jets vs Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
Jets vs Avalanche Player Props
Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Avalanche
|Jets
|4-2 WPG
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche give up 3.0 goals per game (87 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are third in the NHL in scoring (104 goals, 3.6 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|29
|12
|29
|41
|30
|15
|48.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|29
|14
|23
|37
|13
|17
|51.2%
|Cale Makar
|27
|8
|29
|37
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|27
|12
|13
|25
|12
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|29
|4
|11
|15
|19
|19
|-
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have conceded 73 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Jets rank 15th in the NHL with 91 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Jets are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 25 goals over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|28
|11
|20
|31
|9
|18
|51.1%
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Joshua Morrissey
|28
|5
|19
|24
|22
|15
|-
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|28
|9
|11
|20
|13
|11
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|28
|9
|9
|18
|4
|7
|33.7%
