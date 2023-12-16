In this season's Cure Bowl, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under in this outing is 44.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline
Week 16 Odds

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • The Mountaineers have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • Miami (OH) has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The RedHawks have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Appalachian State & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (OH)
To Win the MAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

