Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Cure Bowl
In this season's Cure Bowl, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under in this outing is 44.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|44.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|44.5
|-245
|+198
Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Miami (OH) has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The RedHawks have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Appalachian State & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Miami (OH)
|To Win the MAC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
