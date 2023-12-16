Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 16?
In the upcoming tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Andrew Cogliano to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Cogliano stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Cogliano has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Cogliano has zero points on the power play.
- Cogliano averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Cogliano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|9:59
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:34
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
