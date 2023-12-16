In the upcoming tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Andrew Cogliano to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cogliano stats and insights

In three of 25 games this season, Cogliano has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Cogliano has zero points on the power play.

Cogliano averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 9:59 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:40 Home L 4-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.