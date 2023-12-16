Saturday's contest between the Air Force Falcons (6-4) and Weber State Wildcats (3-7) squaring off at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Air Force, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their last time out, the Falcons won on Saturday 68-60 over Northern Colorado.

Air Force vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Altitude

Altitude

Air Force vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 66, Weber State 59

Other MWC Predictions

Air Force Schedule Analysis

When the Falcons beat the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine, who are ranked No. 153 in our computer rankings, on November 24 by a score of 54-51, it was their best win of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Falcons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 24

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 244) on November 6

68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 264) on December 9

83-61 at home over Army (No. 347) on November 17

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

14.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Milahnie Perry: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Jayda McNabb: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Taylor Britt: 4.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

4.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.6 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons have been outscored by 2.7 points per game (scoring 63.3 points per game to rank 231st in college basketball while allowing 66.0 per contest to rank 217th in college basketball) and have a -27 scoring differential overall.

