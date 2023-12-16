How to Watch the Air Force vs. Weber State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Weber State Wildcats (3-7) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Air Force Falcons (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Clune Arena.
Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Air Force vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average 9.5 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Falcons give up (66).
- Air Force's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.5 points.
- The Falcons score 63.3 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats allow.
- Air Force is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
- When Weber State allows fewer than 63.3 points, it is 2-3.
- This year the Falcons are shooting 37% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats shoot 37.9% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Falcons allow.
Air Force Leaders
- Madison Smith: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Milahnie Perry: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Jayda McNabb: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Taylor Britt: 4.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 13 3PT% (3-for-23)
- Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.6 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colorado
|L 74-58
|Clune Arena
|12/5/2023
|UC-Colorado Springs
|W 61-56
|Clune Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 68-60
|Clune Arena
|12/16/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
