The Weber State Wildcats (3-7) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Air Force Falcons (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Clune Arena.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Fubo Sports US

Air Force vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 9.5 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Falcons give up (66).

Air Force's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 56.5 points.

The Falcons score 63.3 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats allow.

Air Force is 4-0 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

When Weber State allows fewer than 63.3 points, it is 2-3.

This year the Falcons are shooting 37% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats shoot 37.9% from the field, 4.5% lower than the Falcons allow.

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 14.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

14.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Milahnie Perry: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Jayda McNabb: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Taylor Britt: 4.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 13 3PT% (3-for-23)

4.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 34.5 FG%, 13 3PT% (3-for-23) Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.6 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

