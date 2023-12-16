The Air Force Falcons (6-4) will play the Weber State Wildcats (3-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Air Force vs. Weber State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Air Force Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Players to Watch

Madison Smith: 14.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Milahnie Perry: 14.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jayda McNabb: 6.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Taylor Britt: 4.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Weber State Players to Watch

Jadyn Matthews: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Daryn Hickok: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Amelia Raidaveta: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaiija Lesane: 4.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.