The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) face the Air Force Falcons (7-3) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 131.5 points.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -1.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has played three games this season that have had more than 131.5 combined points scored.

Air Force has had an average of 129.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Air Force is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Air Force was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Falcons have played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Air Force has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 7 100% 75.9 143.7 71.6 133.7 145.6 Air Force 3 37.5% 67.8 143.7 62.1 133.7 133.6

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

The Falcons' 67.8 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 71.6 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.6 points, Air Force is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 5-2-0 3-1 5-2-0 Air Force 2-6-0 0-1 3-5-0

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Air Force 6-8 Home Record 10-9 4-9 Away Record 4-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-9-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

