The Air Force Falcons (7-3) meet the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Information

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 14.1 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank 159th 75.9 Points Scored 67.8 309th 201st 71.6 Points Allowed 62.1 18th 29th 41.6 Rebounds 33.1 310th 15th 12.6 Off. Rebounds 6.4 347th 67th 8.9 3pt Made 8.3 109th 22nd 17.8 Assists 15.0 95th 329th 14.2 Turnovers 11.1 112th

