The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) play the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Arlington vs. Air Force matchup.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Arlington Moneyline Air Force Moneyline
BetMGM UT Arlington (-1.5) 130.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UT Arlington (-1.5) 130.5 -122 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

  • Air Force has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.
  • The Falcons have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • UT Arlington has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Mavericks' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Air Force Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • While our computer ranking places Air Force 192nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 87th.
  • The Falcons' national championship odds have dropped from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

