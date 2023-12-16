The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) square off against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force Stats Insights

  • The Falcons have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
  • Air Force is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 347th.
  • The Falcons score just 3.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (71.6).
  • When it scores more than 71.6 points, Air Force is 4-0.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Air Force is scoring 2.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (69.3).
  • In 2023-24 the Falcons are conceding 0.5 more points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (61.8).
  • Air Force drains more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ South Dakota W 58-57 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Portland W 80-58 Chiles Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Washington L 73-68 Clune Arena
12/16/2023 UT Arlington - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Northern Colorado - Clune Arena
1/2/2024 Utah State - Clune Arena

