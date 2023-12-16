The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) square off against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Air Force is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are the rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 347th.

The Falcons score just 3.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (71.6).

When it scores more than 71.6 points, Air Force is 4-0.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Air Force is scoring 2.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (69.3).

In 2023-24 the Falcons are conceding 0.5 more points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (61.8).

Air Force drains more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule