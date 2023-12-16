How to Watch Air Force vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) square off against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.
Air Force vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- Air Force is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 347th.
- The Falcons score just 3.8 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (71.6).
- When it scores more than 71.6 points, Air Force is 4-0.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Air Force is scoring 2.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (69.3).
- In 2023-24 the Falcons are conceding 0.5 more points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (61.8).
- Air Force drains more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than on the road (34.1%).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ South Dakota
|W 58-57
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Portland
|W 80-58
|Chiles Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 73-68
|Clune Arena
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Clune Arena
|1/2/2024
|Utah State
|-
|Clune Arena
