Can we expect Air Force to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Air Force ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 234

Air Force's best wins

When Air Force took down the Portland Pilots, who are ranked No. 174 in the RPI, on December 3 by a score of 80-58, it was its best win of the year thus far. The leading scorer against Portland was Ethan Taylor, who dropped 16 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

58-57 on the road over South Dakota (No. 283/RPI) on November 26

58-56 at home over Omaha (No. 319/RPI) on November 19

76-58 at home over Lindenwood (No. 321/RPI) on November 16

82-67 on the road over LIU (No. 331/RPI) on November 10

80-71 at home over William & Mary (No. 341/RPI) on November 17

Air Force's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Falcons have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Air Force has the luxury of facing the eighth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Looking at the Falcons' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Air Force's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Air Force's next game

Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. Northern Colorado Bears

Air Force Falcons vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network

