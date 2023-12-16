In the Week 15 tilt between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, will Adam Trautman hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has 19 catches on 28 targets for 150 yards and three scores, with an average of 12.5 yards per game.

Trautman has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Adam Trautman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bills 2 2 15 0 Week 11 Vikings 2 2 33 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 8 1 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 19 1

