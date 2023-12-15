High school basketball competition in Weld County, Colorado is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Greeley West High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14

12:00 AM MT on December 14 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Central High School at Greeley Central High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14

12:00 AM MT on December 14 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Florence JR SR High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 15

3:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Prospect Ridge Academy at Windsor Charter Academy

Game Time: 6:20 PM MT on December 15

6:20 PM MT on December 15 Location: Windsor, CO

Windsor, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Broomfield High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15

6:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Florence JR SR High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15

6:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Briggsdale High School