The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-0) go on the road to play the Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-3) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Friday, December 15, 2023.

South Dakota State has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking seventh-best in scoring offense (36.8 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.5 points allowed per game). Albany (NY)'s defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FCS with 17.2 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 30.4 points per game, which ranks 30th.

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

South Dakota State Albany (NY) 448.4 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (10th) 237.8 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (89th) 231.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.6 (84th) 217.1 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.8 (28th) 3 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (105th) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (2nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 2,618 passing yards for South Dakota State, completing 67.8% of his passes and recording 25 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 299 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 80 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 205 times for 1,384 yards (106.5 per game), scoring 15 times. He's also caught 22 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Amar Johnson has carried the ball 112 times for 717 yards (55.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's 740 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has registered 46 catches and eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has put up a 730-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 56 targets.

Zach Heins has racked up 21 grabs for 319 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has 3,382 passing yards, or 241.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.6% of his passes and has collected 36 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

Griffin Woodell has rushed 175 times for 899 yards, with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on 30 catches for 225 yards and four touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has run for 442 yards across 106 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has registered 53 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,055 (75.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has 13 touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has caught 43 passes and compiled 758 receiving yards (54.1 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Marqeese Dietz's 45 targets have resulted in 44 receptions for 499 yards and three touchdowns.

