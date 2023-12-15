We have high school basketball action in Pueblo County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Golden High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14

12:00 AM MT on December 14 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Monte Vista High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 15

5:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pueblo West High School at Golden High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15

5:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Creek High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Mountain High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rye High School at Del Norte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Del Norte, CO

Del Norte, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra High School at Pueblo Centennial High School