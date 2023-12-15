Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Pueblo County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golden High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Monte Vista High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo West High School at Golden High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Mountain High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rye High School at Del Norte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Del Norte, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra High School at Pueblo Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.