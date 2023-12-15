The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) after losing three straight road games. The Buffaloes are heavy favorites by 22.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 152.5.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -22.5 152.5

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Northern Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points twice this season.

Northern Colorado's average game total this season has been 152.7, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northern Colorado is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

Colorado's .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Northern Colorado's .286 mark (2-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 6 75% 84.4 161.6 68.9 144.3 148.3 Northern Colorado 2 28.6% 77.2 161.6 75.4 144.3 148.2

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

The Bears average 8.3 more points per game (77.2) than the Buffaloes allow their opponents to score (68.9).

Northern Colorado is 2-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 5-3-0 1-0 5-3-0 Northern Colorado 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Northern Colorado 13-5 Home Record 6-7 2-9 Away Record 3-12 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.4 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

