The Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) will play the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Information

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Dejour Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Wisne: 12.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Abercrombie: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Zack Bloch: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 19.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cody Williams: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Northern Colorado AVG Northern Colorado Rank 29th 84.4 Points Scored 77.2 130th 125th 68.9 Points Allowed 75.4 281st 138th 37.7 Rebounds 37.4 152nd 186th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th 222nd 7.0 3pt Made 8.9 67th 11th 18.9 Assists 13.6 179th 282nd 13.2 Turnovers 12.3 223rd

