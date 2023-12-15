The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) will try to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Northern Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Colorado (-22.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado (-22.5) 152.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Northern Colorado has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Buffaloes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.

