How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at CU Events Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Northern Colorado vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- Northern Colorado is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Bears are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 187th.
- The Bears score an average of 77.2 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.9 the Buffaloes allow.
- Northern Colorado is 4-3 when it scores more than 68.9 points.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Colorado scored 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.4 on the road.
- At home, the Bears allowed 72.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (81.3).
- At home, Northern Colorado knocked down 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Northern Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%) as well.
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 74-72
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 75-71
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 101-99
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/15/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/30/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
