Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montrose County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Montrose County, Colorado, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montrose County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montrose High School at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Basalt, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgway Secondary School at Olathe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Olathe, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.