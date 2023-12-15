High school basketball is happening today in Montrose County, Colorado, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montrose County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Montrose High School at Rifle High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15

5:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Basalt, CO

Basalt, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgway Secondary School at Olathe High School