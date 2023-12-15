Larimer County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Evergreen High School at Loveland High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 15

5:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Timnath High School at Wellington High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15

5:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Wellington, CO

Wellington, CO Conference: Patriot

Patriot How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenwood Springs High School at Resurrection Christian School