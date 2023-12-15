Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Garfield County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Basalt High School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Carbondale, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montrose High School at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Basalt, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Valley High School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Gypsum, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood Springs High School at Resurrection Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
