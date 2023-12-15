Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Garfield County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Basalt High School at Roaring Fork High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM MT on December 15

5:15 PM MT on December 15 Location: Carbondale, CO

Carbondale, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Montrose High School at Rifle High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15

5:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Basalt, CO

Basalt, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Valley High School at Eagle Valley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15

5:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Gypsum, CO

Gypsum, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenwood Springs High School at Resurrection Christian School