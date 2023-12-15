The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Fremont County, Colorado today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fremont County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Canon City High School at Farmington High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14

12:00 AM MT on December 14 Location: Farmington, NM

Farmington, NM How to Stream: Watch Here

Monte Vista High School at Florence JR SR High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 15

2:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Florence JR SR High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 15

3:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

