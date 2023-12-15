Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Elbert County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Elbert County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soroco High School at Simla High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 14
- Location: Simla, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elizabeth High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
