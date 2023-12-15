Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in El Paso County, Colorado? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheyenne Mountain High School at Pine Creek High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Pikes Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Front Range Christian School at Pikes Peak Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doherty High School at Sahuaro High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Mountain High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra High School at Pueblo Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
