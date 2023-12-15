In Eagle County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Basalt High School at Roaring Fork High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM MT on December 15

5:15 PM MT on December 15 Location: Carbondale, CO

Carbondale, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Valley High School at Eagle Valley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15

5:30 PM MT on December 15 Location: Gypsum, CO

Gypsum, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Meeker High School at Vail Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15

7:00 PM MT on December 15 Location: Edwards, CO

Edwards, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Kent Denver School at Basalt High School