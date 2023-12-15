Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Denver County, Colorado, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at John F. Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Columbine High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Englewood High School at North High School - Denver
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D'Evelyn High School at Forge Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at John F. Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver School of Science and Technology at Denver Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arrupe Jesuit High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent Denver School at Basalt High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Basalt, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
