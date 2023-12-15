Colorado vs. Northern Colorado December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:11 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) play the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 19.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 16.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cody Williams: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 16.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 16.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 12.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zack Bloch: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|29th
|84.4
|Points Scored
|77.2
|130th
|125th
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|281st
|138th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|37.4
|152nd
|186th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|212th
|222nd
|7
|3pt Made
|8.9
|67th
|11th
|18.9
|Assists
|13.6
|179th
|282nd
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.3
|223rd
