The Colorado State Rams (8-0) travel to face the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) after winning three straight road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State vs. Long Beach State Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 76.3 points per game are just four more points than the 72.3 the Beach give up to opponents.

Colorado State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

Long Beach State is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.

The Beach put up 71.2 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 53.9 the Rams give up.

Long Beach State is 3-3 when scoring more than 53.9 points.

Colorado State has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.

This season the Beach are shooting 43.2% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Rams give up.

The Rams' 47.1 shooting percentage from the field is 9.8 higher than the Beach have given up.

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 22.3 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 53.2 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)

22.3 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 53.2 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31) Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Kendyll Kinzer: 6.6 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

6.6 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

6.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52 FG%

Colorado State Schedule