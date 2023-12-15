The Long Beach State Beach (3-3) face the Colorado State Rams (8-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Colorado State vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Colorado State Players to Watch

McKenna Hofschild: 22.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

22.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Kendyll Kinzer: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Savannah Tucker: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Woodley: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Cheyenne Givens: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Abby Shoff: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Patricia Chung: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

