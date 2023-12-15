Friday's game features the Colorado State Rams (8-0) and the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) matching up at Walter Pyramid (on December 15) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Colorado State.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Rams earned a 78-69 victory over Montana.

Colorado State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Colorado State vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 71, Long Beach State 64

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

On December 9, the Rams picked up their signature win of the season, a 78-69 victory over the Montana Grizzlies, a top 100 team (No. 98), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

Colorado State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).

Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over Montana (No. 98) on December 9

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 209) on November 30

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 229) on November 26

83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 230) on November 9

67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 256) on November 15

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 22.3 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 53.2 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)

22.3 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 53.2 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31) Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Kendyll Kinzer: 6.6 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

6.6 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

6.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams put up 76.3 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 53.9 per outing (28th in college basketball). They have a +179 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.4 points per game.

