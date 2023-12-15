Colorado State vs. Long Beach State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 15
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Colorado State Rams (8-0) and the Long Beach State Beach (3-3) matching up at Walter Pyramid (on December 15) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Colorado State.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Rams earned a 78-69 victory over Montana.
Colorado State vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado State vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado State 71, Long Beach State 64
Colorado State Schedule Analysis
- On December 9, the Rams picked up their signature win of the season, a 78-69 victory over the Montana Grizzlies, a top 100 team (No. 98), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.
- Colorado State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).
Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-69 on the road over Montana (No. 98) on December 9
- 66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 209) on November 30
- 62-53 over San Francisco (No. 229) on November 26
- 83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 230) on November 9
- 67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 256) on November 15
Colorado State Leaders
- McKenna Hofschild: 22.3 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 53.2 FG%, 51.6 3PT% (16-for-31)
- Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 55.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
- Kendyll Kinzer: 6.6 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Sydney Mech: 6.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%
Colorado State Performance Insights
- The Rams put up 76.3 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 53.9 per outing (28th in college basketball). They have a +179 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.4 points per game.
