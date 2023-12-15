The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) travel to face the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Northern Colorado matchup in this article.

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Northern Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Colorado (-22.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado (-22.5) 152.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends

Colorado has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Buffaloes' eight games have hit the over.

Northern Colorado has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, four out of the Bears' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Sportsbooks rate Colorado much lower (45th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (23rd-best).

The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

