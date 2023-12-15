Colorado vs. Northern Colorado: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) travel to face the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Northern Colorado matchup in this article.
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Northern Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-22.5)
|152.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-22.5)
|152.5
|-7000
|+2000
Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Betting Trends
- Colorado has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, five out of the Buffaloes' eight games have hit the over.
- Northern Colorado has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Bears' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Colorado Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Sportsbooks rate Colorado much lower (45th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (23rd-best).
- The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.
