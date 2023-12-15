The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes make 52.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Colorado has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 153rd.

The Buffaloes record nine more points per game (84.4) than the Bears allow (75.4).

When Colorado scores more than 75.4 points, it is 5-1.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last year at home, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.4).

Defensively the Buffaloes played better in home games last year, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 on the road.

Colorado made 6.3 threes per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule