The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes make 52.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • Colorado has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 153rd.
  • The Buffaloes record nine more points per game (84.4) than the Bears allow (75.4).
  • When Colorado scores more than 75.4 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last year at home, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.4).
  • Defensively the Buffaloes played better in home games last year, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 on the road.
  • Colorado made 6.3 threes per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 30.2% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Colorado State L 88-83 Moby Arena
12/3/2023 Pepperdine W 91-66 CU Events Center
12/10/2023 Miami (FL) W 90-63 Barclays Center
12/15/2023 Northern Colorado - CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Utah Tech - CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington - CU Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.