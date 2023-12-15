Friday's game features the Colorado Buffaloes (7-2) and the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) facing off at CU Events Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-66 win for heavily favored Colorado according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 15.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 88, Northern Colorado 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-21.7)

Colorado (-21.7) Computer Predicted Total: 154.4

Colorado has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northern Colorado, who is 2-5-0 ATS. The Buffaloes have hit the over in five games, while Bears games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game (scoring 84.4 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball while giving up 68.9 per contest to rank 125th in college basketball) and have a +140 scoring differential overall.

The 37.7 rebounds per game Colorado averages rank 138th in the country, and are 10.3 more than the 27.4 its opponents collect per contest.

Colorado hits 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 40.9% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.

The Buffaloes average 107.5 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while giving up 87.7 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball).

Colorado has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.