Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Arapahoe County, Colorado today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie View High School at Chatfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Columbine High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Front Range Christian School at Pikes Peak Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Englewood High School at North High School - Denver
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Littleton High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
