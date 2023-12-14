There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's soccer schedule, including Al-Fayha FC taking on Al-Ahli Saudi FC in a Saudi League Soccer match.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Fayha FC vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Fayha FC vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Fayha FC vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Fayha FC vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Fayha FC vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Fayha FC vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!