If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Rio Grande County, Colorado, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monte Vista High School at Weld Central High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 14

3:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Monte Vista High School