Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rio Grande County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Rio Grande County, Colorado, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monte Vista High School at Weld Central High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Monte Vista High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Monte Vista, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
