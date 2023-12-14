The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Raiders and the Chargers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 3 34.5 -160 +135

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas' outings this year have an average point total of 42.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread six times this season (6-6-1).

The Raiders have won three of their five games as moneyline favorites this season (60%).

Las Vegas has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers and their opponents have combined to score more than 34.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 46.8, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-8-0).

The Chargers have been the underdog in four games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has been at least a +135 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Raiders vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 15.5 28 19.9 9 42.6 8 13 Chargers 21.7 16 21.7 17 46.8 9 13

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three games.

In Las Vegas' past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Raiders have fared better in divisional matchups, as they've put up 1.5 more points against teams in their division (17 points per game) compared to their overall season average (15.5 points per game). That said, they've allowed 23.7 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 19.9 points per game in all games.

The Raiders have been outscored by a total of 57 points this season (4.4 per game), while the Chargers have an even point differential.

Chargers

Over its past three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.

In their past three games, the Chargers have not hit the over once.

The Chargers are scoring fewer points in divisional games (16 per game) than overall (21.7), and conceding more points in the division (24) than overall (21.7).

The Raiders have been outscored by a total of 57 points this season (4.4 points per game), while the Chargers have an even point differential on the year.

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 41 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 22 25.7 ATS Record 6-6-1 4-2-1 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 1-6-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 48.2 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 26.4 24.5 ATS Record 5-8-0 2-5-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 2-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-3 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.