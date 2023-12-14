The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) bring a three-game losing skid into a game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is favored by 3 points. For this game, an over/under of 34.5 has been set.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Chargers. Before the Chargers play the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-3) 34.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-3.5) 34.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 15 Odds

Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Las Vegas' ATS record is 6-6-1 this season.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Three of Las Vegas' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (23.1%).

Los Angeles' record against the spread in 2023 is 5-8-0.

The Chargers have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

Of 13 Los Angeles games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Davante Adams - - - - 65.5 (-118) - Michael Mayer - - - - 19.5 (-118) - Jakobi Meyers - - - - 43.5 (-115) - Aidan O'Connell 198.5 (-115) - - - - - Hunter Renfrow - - - - 26.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Gerald Everett - - - - 29.5 (-111) - Austin Ekeler - - 48.5 (-115) - 30.5 (-111) - Keenan Allen - - - - 62.5 (-115) - Donald Parham - - - - 9.5 (-110) - Quentin Johnston - - - - 25.5 (-118) - Josh Palmer - - - - 35.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.