Raiders vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) bring a three-game losing skid into a game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is favored by 3 points. For this game, an over/under of 34.5 has been set.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Chargers. Before the Chargers play the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-3)
|34.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-3.5)
|34.5
|-166
|+140
Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Las Vegas' ATS record is 6-6-1 this season.
- As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Three of Las Vegas' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (23.1%).
- Los Angeles' record against the spread in 2023 is 5-8-0.
- The Chargers have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.
- Of 13 Los Angeles games so far this season, three have hit the over.
Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|65.5 (-118)
|-
|Michael Mayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19.5 (-118)
|-
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43.5 (-115)
|-
|Aidan O'Connell
|198.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter Renfrow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-111)
|-
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|48.5 (-115)
|-
|30.5 (-111)
|-
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|62.5 (-115)
|-
|Donald Parham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9.5 (-110)
|-
|Quentin Johnston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25.5 (-118)
|-
|Josh Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
