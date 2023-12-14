A victory by the Los Angeles Chargers over the Las Vegas Raiders is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Thursday, December 14 at 8:15 PM ET (at Allegiant Stadium). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

While the Raiders rank 16th in total defense with 335.1 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (277.7 yards per game). The Chargers' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 375.1 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 17th with 334.3 total yards per contest.

Raiders vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+3) Over (34.5) Chargers 20, Raiders 19

Raiders Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Las Vegas is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

So far this season, three of Las Vegas' 13 games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 34.5, 8.1 points fewer than the average total in Raiders games thus far this season.

Chargers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Chargers based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

Los Angeles is 5-8-0 ATS this year.

The Chargers have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

So far this year, three of Los Angeles' 13 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Chargers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 46.8, which is 12.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.5 19.9 17 15 13.8 25.7 Los Angeles 21.7 21.7 22.9 24.4 20.3 18.5

