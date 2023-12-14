If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pueblo County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Golden High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 13

12:00 AM MT on December 13 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Florence JR SR High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on December 14

2:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pueblo East High School at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14

3:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sand Creek High School at Pueblo County High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 14

3:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Creek High School at Pueblo West High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 14

4:30 PM MT on December 14 Location: Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rye High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14

7:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Rye, CO

Rye, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Pueblo East High School