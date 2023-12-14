If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Otero County, Colorado, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Otero County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manzanola High School at Primero High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14

5:00 PM MT on December 14 Location: Weston, CO

Weston, CO Conference: Fisher's Peak

Fisher's Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Las Animas High School at Swink High School