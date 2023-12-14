Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otero County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Otero County, Colorado, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Otero County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manzanola High School at Primero High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Weston, CO
- Conference: Fisher's Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Las Animas High School at Swink High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Swink, CO
- Conference: Santa Fe
- How to Stream: Watch Here
