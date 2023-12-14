The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (16-9) heading into their game against the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) currently includes four players. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 from Ball Arena.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Nuggets secured a 114-106 win against the Bulls. Reggie Jackson scored a team-leading 25 points for the Nuggets in the win.

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Foot 12.9 7.3 3.6 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Ankle 18.5 3.5 6.5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Out Concussion 10.6 1.9 2.5

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Back), Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and YES

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9.5 229.5

