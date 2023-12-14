The Denver Nuggets (16-9) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 229.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in nine of 25 games this season.

The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 225.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 10-15-0 this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

Denver has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -550.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 9 36% 114.2 231.1 110.9 224.8 224.0 Nets 9 39.1% 116.9 231.1 113.9 224.8 227.4

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over seven times.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 10 opportunities at home, and it has covered five times in 15 opportunities in road games.

The Nuggets put up only 0.3 more points per game (114.2) than the Nets give up (113.9).

Denver is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 10-15 2-2 12-13 Nets 17-6 0-2 12-11

Nuggets vs. Nets Point Insights

Nuggets Nets 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-8 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 8-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-0 13-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.