Nuggets vs. Nets December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (16-9) play the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES.
Nuggets vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Nuggets (-9.5)
- Total: 230.5
- TV: ALT, YES
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posts 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.6 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per game.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 12.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Reggie Jackson averages 13.7 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 boards.
- Christian Braun averages 8.6 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
Nets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 23.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Nets are receiving 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this season.
- The Nets are getting 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this season.
- Cameron Thomas gets the Nets 23.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Nuggets vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Nets
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.0%
|Three Point %
|38.9%
