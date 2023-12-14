On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (16-9) play the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Nuggets (-9.5)

Nuggets (-9.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 TV: ALT, YES

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.6 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 12.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.7 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 boards.

Christian Braun averages 8.6 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Nets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 23.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Nets are receiving 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Royce O'Neale this season.

The Nets are getting 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this season.

Cameron Thomas gets the Nets 23.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nuggets vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Nets 114.2 Points Avg. 116.9 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 48.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.0% Three Point % 38.9%

